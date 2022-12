"If I am called up and deliver good performances, then I can rule it out (international retirement)," Neuer told reporters after their exit.

"I expect to continue. There is nothing that speaks against it."

The 36-year-old Neuer is the first German keeper to have been first choice in four World Cups and is globally the most-capped keeper in World Cup games, having appeared in 19 matches.

Germany have automatically qualified for the 2024 European Championship as the host nation.