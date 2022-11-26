Plucky Poland near World Cup last 16 after stunning Saudi Arabia 2-0

An emotional Robert Lewandowski scored his first World Cup goal as Poland brought Saudi Arabia back down to earth with a bump on Saturday with a 2-0 Group C victory that rejuvenated their tournament campaign.

Poland's record scorer, who missed a penalty in their opening stalemate with Mexico and drew a blank in Russia four years ago, was visibly moved after finally finding the net, wiping his eyes as team mates piled on top of him.

The striker had pounced on a mistake in the 82nd minute to double Poland's advantage after Piotr Zielinski had given them a first-half lead at the Education City Stadium.