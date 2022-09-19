Bangladesh are on verge of target: Coach

Bangladesh national women's football team's head coach Golam Robbani Choton said his team are now on verge of the target to win the title of the 6th edition of the SAFF Women's Championship, reports BSS.

Addressing at a pre-match press conference Sunday, Golam Rabbani said his girls are physically and mentally fit and they just need to carry out their winning spree in the final.

Bangladesh will take on Nepal in the final of the SAFF women's Championship to be held on Monday at the Dasharath Rangasala Stadium at 5.15 pm (BST).