Bangladesh are on verge of target: Coach

This will be Bangladesh's second final in tournament history while Nepal will be playing their fifth final. Both teams are yet to win the title. A new champion will be crowned today (Monday).
Prior to the final, Bangladesh head coach also expressed his confidence in winning the title.
Rabbani said: "Our players are ready to play the final ... we are mentally and physically fit ........ we have a plan for the final and we'll play accordingly."
"It's always difficult to play against a host team, but if we look back to our performances so far, we have played well in the tournament," he added.
He also hoped that the final would be a competitive one as the hosts are a strong team.
Choton said the host would get the home support but he is confident in his team's quality. "Playing against the host team is always difficult, but we are confident for the final", said Choton," he said further.
Captain Sabina Khatun, who has scored the highest eight goals in the tournament so far said that the team is ready for the final.
She said her girls are prepared to soak the pressure and play their way into the final.
Bangladesh never have won against Nepal in the history of the SAFF Championship. In the last three meetings in the Championship, Nepal have managed to defeat Bangladesh on all three occasions. But, this is a different Bangladesh team which looks like a really improved side this time.
Their performance against India is evidence of this fact. The girls in red and green are looking forward to having their hands on the trophy for the first time.