Man City go top as Haaland equals Premier League goal record

Manchester City moved to the top of the Premier League as Erling Haaland equalled the competition's single-season goal record and Julian Alvarez scored a stunner to clinch Sunday's 2-1 win at Fulham.

Haaland converted a third minute penalty at Craven Cottage to move level with Alan Shearer and Andy Cole's single-season Premier League record total.

Shearer scored 34 for Blackburn in 1995 and Cole hit the same tally for Newcastle in 1994.

Haaland has reached 34 Premier League goals in just 30 appearances in the competition, scoring more than 21 top-flight teams have managed in total in their first 30 games this season.

It was also the Norway striker's 50th City goal in all competitions since he signed from Borussia Dortmund last year.