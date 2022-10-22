Chelsea braced for tough test against improved Man United

“They have galvanised into an impressive team. We are looking forward to it.”

Potter, who has yet to taste defeat in seven games across all competitions, said it was too early to tell whether the team were playing in his image but credited the players for notching up three wins in four league games under him.

“Six weeks is a short time to really (understand the) true personality of a team. They’ve understood the challenge, they’ve been brilliant,” he added.

Potter added that England right back Reece James and France midfielder N’Golo Kante were both dealing with the disappointment of missing the World Cup in Qatar after picking up injuries.