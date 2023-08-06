Argentine football stars Emi Martinez, Mac Allister greet Bangladeshi football fans on Friendship Day

Players of the Argentina National team Emiliano Martinez and Alexis Mac Allister have greeted Bangladeshi football fans on the occasion of Friendship Day.
The two football stars greeted the fans on the verified Facebook pages of Argentine Football Association (AFA) and bKash, the regional brand partner of the World Cup winning Argentina football team
In his friendship greeting Emiliano Martinez said, “Thanks to the football fans of Bangladesh for their continuous support as always especially during the World Cup. Welcome to bKash as the first regional partner of Argentine Football Association (AFA).”
Alexis Mac Allister said, “Thank you all for so much love and support. Welcome to bKash, our first regional partner in Bangladesh.”
The Argentine Football Association (AFA) and bKash Limited (bKash), the largest Mobile Financial Services provider in Bangladesh, announced their partnership on May, 2023 to promote further financial inclusion through sports.
With the brand endorsement initiative, bKash, the champion of financial inclusion in Bangladesh, became the first and only Bangladeshi brand partner of the reigning and three-time FIFA World Cup champion.