Liverpool lose at Forest, Haaland hits double for Man City

Liverpool's Premier League title challenge suffered another massive blow in a 1-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest as Erling Haaland returned Manchester City to winning ways with a 3-1 victory over Brighton.

Chelsea and Manchester United both missed the chance to close on the leaders as Casemiro's stoppage time header cancelled out Jorginho's 87th minute penalty in a 1-1 draw.

City's first defeat of the season to Liverpool last weekend looked to have kick-started the Reds' season, but Jurgen Klopp's depleted side slumped to a shock defeat at the City Ground.

Forest began the day bottom of the table, but their first win since August lifted Steve Cooper's men to within one point of safety.