Football

Russia-Ukraine war

Abramovich declared disqualified as Chelsea director by Premier League

AFP
London, England
In this file photo taken on 21 February, 2016, Chelsea's Russian owner Roman Abramovich watches the FA cup fifth round football match between Chelsea and Manchester City at Stamford Bridge in London
In this file photo taken on 21 February, 2016, Chelsea's Russian owner Roman Abramovich watches the FA cup fifth round football match between Chelsea and Manchester City at Stamford Bridge in LondonAFP file photo

Roman Abramovich has been disqualified as a Chelsea director by the Premier League board after the British government sanctioned the Russian billionaire.

Chelsea owner Abramovich was one of seven more oligarchs sanctioned this week by the UK following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The European champions have been placed under tough restrictions due to the sanctions on Abramovich.

Chelsea are unable to sign players, renew contracts or sell tickets to matches, with limits on the amount of money they are allowed to spend on travel to away games.

