Abramovich to sell Chelsea with net proceeds going to Ukraine war victims

Chelsea's Russian owner Roman Abramovich said on Wednesday he had made the "incredibly difficult" decision to sell the Premier League club, pledging that proceeds would go to victims of the war in Ukraine.

The billionaire believes it is in the "best interest" of the Champions League holders if he parts ways with the club he has transformed since he bought it in 2003.

The dramatic development comes days after Abramovich said he was handing over control of Chelsea to trustees of its charitable foundation following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"I have always taken decisions with the club's best interest at heart," Abramovich said in a statement.

"In the current situation, I have therefore taken the decision to sell the club, as I believe this is in the best interest of the club, the fans, the employees, as well as the club's sponsors and partners."