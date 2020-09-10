AFC Cup cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic

The final will be played in the West Zone on 19 December as a standalone game rather than in the traditional home and away format.

The AFC Futsal Championship has been pushed back by a month to December, while the AFC Solidarity Cup and AFC Futsal Club Championship UAE 2020 have been cancelled.

“These are tough times for everyone connected with football. We are taking steps to ensure the financial well-being of the AFC and its member associations,” AFC President Shaikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa said.

“I am certain that with the unity and solidarity for which the AFC has become admired across football, we can overcome this latest challenge.”