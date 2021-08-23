Football

Interview with Prothom Alo

Afghan woman footballer burns kits, jersey following Taliban takeover

Rashedul Islam
Dhaka
Afghans residing in India take part in a demonstration outside the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) office in New Delhi on 23 August, 2021 to protest against the Taliban's military takeover of Afghanistan
Afghans residing in India take part in a demonstration outside the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) office in New Delhi on 23 August, 2021 to protest against the Taliban's military takeover of AfghanistanAFP

A footballer of the Afghanistan women team told Prothom Alo that she had burned her kits and the beloved jersey which she would once don with utmost pride.

“All the dreams of our girls have been shattered,” said the Kabul-born footballer of the Afghanistan women’s football team, reacting to the Taliban takeover of the country recently.

Prothom Alo talked with her over the phone and she understandably wanted to be anonymous. How can a woman footballer dare reveal her identity while speaking against the Taliban?

“We are all in danger, especially the girls. Our life hangs in balance. We’re having a tough time. I don’t know what lies ahead,” said the footballer in reply to a question.

Following the Taliban takeover, the mental state of a family whose member was a women football team player, can only be guessed. They are going through immense uncertainty. We cannot understandably reveal anything about her family, but the girl shared that managing the family has become an ordeal. Men can muster up the courage to go out, taking risks but it’s out of the question for the girls.

The footballer said she went out for a while on the day of Ashura on Thursday. She experienced a new Kabul where Taliban men patrolling and checking the passersby in places.

“The streets were desolate. People are engulfed with fear. Acquaintances raised their eyebrows and asked me why I came out. Everything seemed new to me. I returned home, frustrated.”

The question has become whether the Afghan national women’s football team would even exist anymore under the Taliban regime.

“It may not be possible anymore. Our practice is halted for over a week. I’ve already taken down all my photos from my social media handles. I’ve burned by boots and jersey. There is not an iota left of my identity as a player. Everything has been finished for the girls of Afghanistan.”

The Afghan football fraternity has been engulfed with grief following the death of former under-19 footballer Zaki Anwari, who fell off a US evacuation plane, clinging to it while trying to flee Kabul. She was not acquainted with Zaki personally but was shattered as the news broke.

“I didn’t know him as girls and boys would practice separately. But the news of his death shocked me.”

Many Afghans are leaving the country in fear of the Talibans. The footballer also wishes she could flee the country along with her family.

“I’m hoping that our football federation informs FIFA and AFC about our danger. Only they can save us now. I want to get out of Afghanistan along with my family.”

