Afghan woman footballer burns kits, jersey following Taliban takeover

Following the Taliban takeover, the mental state of a family whose member was a women football team player, can only be guessed. They are going through immense uncertainty. We cannot understandably reveal anything about her family, but the girl shared that managing the family has become an ordeal. Men can muster up the courage to go out, taking risks but it’s out of the question for the girls.
The footballer said she went out for a while on the day of Ashura on Thursday. She experienced a new Kabul where Taliban men patrolling and checking the passersby in places.
“The streets were desolate. People are engulfed with fear. Acquaintances raised their eyebrows and asked me why I came out. Everything seemed new to me. I returned home, frustrated.”
The question has become whether the Afghan national women’s football team would even exist anymore under the Taliban regime.
“It may not be possible anymore. Our practice is halted for over a week. I’ve already taken down all my photos from my social media handles. I’ve burned by boots and jersey. There is not an iota left of my identity as a player. Everything has been finished for the girls of Afghanistan.”
The Afghan football fraternity has been engulfed with grief following the death of former under-19 footballer Zaki Anwari, who fell off a US evacuation plane, clinging to it while trying to flee Kabul. She was not acquainted with Zaki personally but was shattered as the news broke.
“I didn’t know him as girls and boys would practice separately. But the news of his death shocked me.”
Many Afghans are leaving the country in fear of the Talibans. The footballer also wishes she could flee the country along with her family.
“I’m hoping that our football federation informs FIFA and AFC about our danger. Only they can save us now. I want to get out of Afghanistan along with my family.”