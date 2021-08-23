Afghan woman footballer burns kits, jersey following Taliban takeover

A footballer of the Afghanistan women team told Prothom Alo that she had burned her kits and the beloved jersey which she would once don with utmost pride.

“All the dreams of our girls have been shattered,” said the Kabul-born footballer of the Afghanistan women’s football team, reacting to the Taliban takeover of the country recently.

Prothom Alo talked with her over the phone and she understandably wanted to be anonymous. How can a woman footballer dare reveal her identity while speaking against the Taliban?

“We are all in danger, especially the girls. Our life hangs in balance. We’re having a tough time. I don’t know what lies ahead,” said the footballer in reply to a question.