Argentina beat Peru in World Cup qualifier

Argentina scored twice in the first half and were unfortunate not to score more in a dominant second as they comfortably beat Peru 2-0 in a World Cup qualifier in Lima on Tuesday.

Nicolas Gonzalez put the visitors ahead with an angled shot in 17 minutes following incisive work from Giovani Lo Ceslo on the left flank and then Lautaro Martinez doubled their lead 11 minutes later when he ran on to a superb pass from Leandro Paredes and rounded the keeper to slot home.

"From the very start we played a great game, the goals came and we created lots of chances," said captain Lionel Messi.