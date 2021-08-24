Argentina call up Messi for World Cup qualifier against Neymar's Brazil

Superstar Lionel Messi was called up on Monday to the Argentina squad due to face his new Paris Saint-Germain teammate Neymar and Brazil in a World Cup qualifier next month.

The crunch CONMEBOL encounter on 5 September will mark the first time the two icons face each other as PSG teammates, and will come less than two months after Messi inspired Argentina to a 1-0 victory over Brazil in the Copa America final.