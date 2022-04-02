Argentina's coach Scaloni has 'no complaints' over World Cup draw

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni admitted on Friday that his team's World Cup draw could have been a lot worse after being paired with Mexico, Poland and Saudi Arabia.

The Albiceleste were the top seeds in Group C when the draw was made in Doha.

The two-time winners will begin their campaign on 22 November against the Saudis.

"We cannot complain but we cannot be pleased either," Scaloni told Argentine TV channel TyC Sports.

"We think we can have a good group phase but we have full respect for all of them."