Arsenal beat Liverpool on penalties to lift FA Community Shield

Arsenal beat Liverpool 5-4 on penalties on Saturday to lift the FA Community Shield, the curtain-raiser for the English domestic season, after the two sides played out a 1-1 draw on a chilly afternoon at Wembley.

Gunners captain and match goal-scorer Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang fired in the final penalty of the afternoon to complete the north London side's second win over the league champions in the space of six weeks following a shortened summer break.

"We are improving. There is still work to do but I'm really happy and it's an exciting time to be an Arsenal player," Aubameyang told BT Sport after the match. It was the Gunners' second trophy within a month following the side's FA Cup final win over Chelsea on 1 August.