Southern University and IIUC qualify from Chattogram region

International Islami University Chattogram (IIUC) and Southern University have qualified for the Dhaka phase of the Ispahani-Prothom Alo Inter University Football Tournament 2023 at the end of the Chattogram region matches at the MA Aziz Stadium in Chattogram on Saturday.

In the first match of the second day of the tournament, Islami University defeated BGC University 2-1. In the second match, Southern University won 3-1 against Chittagong University of Engineering and Technology.