Southern University and IIUC qualify from Chattogram region

International Islami University Chattogram (IIUC) and Southern University have qualified for the Dhaka phase of the Ispahani-Prothom Alo Inter University Football Tournament 2023 at the end of the Chattogram region matches at the MA Aziz Stadium in Chattogram on Saturday.
In the first match of the second day of the tournament, Islami University defeated BGC University 2-1. In the second match, Southern University won 3-1 against Chittagong University of Engineering and Technology.
In the day’s opening match, Islami University scored from the spot in the second half after a barren first half. Their skipper Razzak scored from the spot.
Five minutes later, BGC’s Fahim equalised also from the spot. Islami University sealed a dramatic victory in the stoppage time from a free-kick taken by Ridwanul.
Ridwanul was named the player of the match. CJKS executive member Md Yousuf and Ispahani Group’s general manager (finance) Shariful Islam handed him the prize.
In the second match, both teams scored one in the first half. Southern University took the lead with a strike from Arman Habib. Ismail then equalised for CUET.
In the second half, Southern took the lead courtesy of an own goal from Abid Hasan. Later, Southern’s Ananda scored to make it 3-1. Arman Habib was named the player of the match.
In the closing ceremony of the Chattogram phase, district magistrate Abul Bashar Mohammad Fakhruzzaman was the chief guest. Ispahani Finance and Accounts general manager Mohammad Anisuzzaman, CJKS joint editor Aminul Islam, CJKS football editor Mohammad Aktaruzzaman, CDFA president SM Shohidul Islam and Prothom Alo’s joint editor Bishwajit Chowdhury were also present.