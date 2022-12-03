Who could win Golden Boot?

The 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar has entered the knockout phase, and one of the top honours players compete for is the Golden Boot, awarded to the player with the most goals in the tournament.

The number of assists by a player is considered in the case of a tie for goals scored. If players are tied on both counts, the winner is decided by who played the fewest minutes.

England captain Harry Kane bagged the prize at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, where he scored six goals and led his team to the semi-finals. Below is an overview of contenders in the race for top scorer at the 2022 World Cup: