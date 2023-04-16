Real Madrid waltz past Cadiz ahead of Chelsea clash

Despite his other rotations, Ancelotti left Benzema on the pitch for the full 90 minutes, a surprise given he has had fitness issues this season.

“I saw him doing so well, he was so fresh,” the coach told reporters.

“I told him I’ll start you and when you are tired, I’ll take you off, but he was good until the end.

“He was a bit sad not to have scored, but he combined spectacularly with Rodrygo and it was a pleasure to watch him – it was hard for me to take him off because I wanted to enjoy his quality on the pitch.”

Defeat leaves Cadiz 15th, four points clear of the drop zone.