Netherlands beat Qatar to top Group A

Davy Klaassen played an inviting ball into the path of the 23-year-old and he received it at pace, slicing through the heart of the defence before dispatching a well-placed shot past Meshaal Bersham to open the scoring in the 26th minute.
Four minutes into the second half the Dutch struck again as a cross from Klaassen made its way to Depay and the Qatari defence was caught ball-watching as his shot was saved, allowing Frenkie de Jong to bundle it into the net.
With Qatar lacking the quality to mount a comeback, the Dutch had a goal ruled out after Gakpo was judged to have handled the ball in the build-up, but they still coasted to victory.
The final whistle signalled the start of the short wait for the Dutch to find out which of the Group B teams - England, Wales, Iran or the United States - they will meet in the last 16.
Asian champions Qatar will go back to the role of tournament hosts and plotting the future of the game in their country.