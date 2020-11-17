Bangladesh booters flop in second match against Nepal

Hosts Bangladesh clinched the two-match Mujib Borsho FIFA International Series 1-0 after playing out a goalless draw with Nepal in the series-deciding second match at the Bangabandhu National Stadium in the capital on Tuesday.

Bangladesh made a flying start in the two-match series, first of its kind in South Asia during COVID-19 pandemic, beating Nepal 2-0 in the first match last Friday, to taste their first victory over Himalayan nation after five years.

After winning series against higher ranked Nepal, Bangladesh, which are struggling in FIFA ranking, may have to wait for some good news from FIFA.