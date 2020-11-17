Bangladesh booters flop in second match against Nepal

Hosts Bangladesh clinched the two-match Mujib Borsho FIFA International Series 1-0 after playing out a goalless draw with Nepal in the series-deciding second match at the Bangabandhu National Stadium in the capital on Tuesday.
Bangladesh made a flying start in the two-match series, first of its kind in South Asia during COVID-19 pandemic, beating Nepal 2-0 in the first match last Friday, to taste their first victory over Himalayan nation after five years.
After winning series against higher ranked Nepal, Bangladesh, which are struggling in FIFA ranking, may have to wait for some good news from FIFA.
In the series, Bangladesh not only smartly returned to the international football after about 10 months, but also took sweet revenge for their two consecutive defeats against Nepal.
Like the first match, Bangladesh Television telecast the match live while Bangladesh Betar broadcast the running commentary.
The British Head Coach of Bangladesh team Jamie Day was not present in the dug-out of the team today as he was tested COVID-19 positive for the second consecutive tests on Monday.
Assistant coach Stuart Watkiss was in the dug-out of Bangladesh team on Tuesday, first as a national coach at the age of 54, in absence of Jamie Day.
But, a good number of soccer fans, which gathered at the stadium to witness a good football from the home team, left the field with frustration due to their poor show.
Bangladesh played comparatively better in the first half with Sumon Reza and Nabib Newaj Zibon spoiling two good chances, but they were flopped in the second half.
Bangladesh luckily escaped from conceding a goal in the dying moment when a Nepalese attempt missed the target hitting the side post.
Custodian Ashraful Islam Rana and defender Yeasin Khan included in the Bangladesh best eleven in the match in place of Anisur Rahman Zico and defender Riadul Hasan.