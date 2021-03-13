Bangladesh coach unhappy with new schedule

The national football team coach Jamie Day did not hide his disappointment as Bangladesh lost the chance to play the remaining matches of the World Cup and AFC Cup qualifying rounds at home, reports news agency UNB.
According to the new AFC schedule, Bangladesh will have to face Afghanistan on 3 June, India on 7 June and Oman on 15 June in Qatar.
“This is very disappointing and I am upset about the new schedule,” Jamie said on Friday after the new scheduled was revealed.
“We could have achieved some points at the home ground. But now, our chance is really low,” he said.
Bangladesh was planning to host these matches in Sylhet. But due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the authority has decided to shift these games to Qatar.
“These matches are tough for us. We have to face challenging opponents even if we play at home. We will miss our spectators. If we could play at home, we would get their support,” Jamie said.