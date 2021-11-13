Bangladesh earn long-awaited win upsetting Maldives 2-1

Bangladesh played the Maldives on five occasions since 2003, and lost four matches featuring an embracing 0-5 goal defeat. The rest match between them ended in draw.
Bangladesh miserably played to a 1-1 with lowly African side Seychelles in their first match despite leading by 1-0 goal till 87th minute at the same venue last Wednesday.
Earlier in the tournament opener on last Tuesday, hosts Sri Lanka, coming from behind, drew 4-4 with the Maldives at the same venue. In the day's match, captain cum medio Jamal Bhuiyan put Bangladesh ahead in the 12th minute utilising a long throw of Rahmat Miah (1-0).
Mohamed Umair restored the parity for the Maldives in the 32nd minute capitalising on a corner kick, taken by Ali Ashraf to tie the 1-1 in the first half.
Defender Topu Barman scored the long awaited match-winner for Bangladesh in the 88th minute from a penalty (2-1). Bangladesh got the spot kick when onrushing Jewel Rana of Bangladesh, was illegally tackled by Maldives custodian in the danger zone.
Later, Topu Barman of Bangladesh was adjudged the most valuable player of the match.
In the remaining league basis matches, Sri Lanka is scheduled to play Seychelles tonight (Saturday night) at 9:30 pm, the Maldives will face Seychelles on Tuesday (16 Nov) at 4:30 pm while Bangladesh will meet hosts Sri Lanka, also on Tuesday (16 Nov) at 9:30 pm at the same venue.
Later, two top teams of the four-nation meet will play final on Friday (19 Nov).