Bangladesh earn long-awaited win upsetting Maldives 2-1

Bangladesh stayed in the final race of prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksha Trophy Four Nations International Football Tournament upsetting upper ranked Maldives by 2-1 goal in their 2nd match at the Racecourse International Stadium in Colombo on Saturday, reports UNB.

It was not only a sweet revenge of Bangladesh in their 0-2 goal defeat against the Maldives in the SAFF Championship in Male five weeks before, but also their dream win against the island nation after about 18 years.