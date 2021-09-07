Bangladesh, three other S Asian nations back FIFA’s biennial World Cup push

Bangladesh, Maldives, Nepal and Sri Lanka said in a joint statement that they were among the 166 national federations who voted in favour at the congress.
Less than a quarter of current AFC member associations have been represented in almost a century of FIFA World Cup finals in a situation where these tournaments are the real drivers of development
“Four-year gaps between FIFA World Cup is too great – and the window of opportunity too small – to preclude whole generations of talent,” the federations said.
The Asian Football Confederation is guaranteed four automatic spots and an intercontinental play-off slot in the men’s 2020 World Cup alongside tournament hosts Qatar.