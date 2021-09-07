Bangladesh, three other S Asian nations back FIFA’s biennial World Cup push

Governing body FIFA’s proposal to hold the World Cup every two years instead of every four has received support from four football federations in South Asia, who said it would spur development of the game in the region.

In May, FIFA’s congress voted to carry out a feasibility study on holding the World Cup and the women’s World Cup every two years, though proposals to change the established four-year cycle is set to face resistance from European governing body UEFA and the continent’s top clubs.