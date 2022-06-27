Bangladesh women’s football team win series against Malaysia

Bangladesh women's football team won the two-match FIFA tier-1 Int'l Friendly series 1-0 after playing out to a goalless draw with visiting Malaysian women's football team in the second and penultimate match on Sunday at the Birshreshtha Shaheed Sepoy Mohammad Mostafa Kamal Stadium in the city's Kamlapur, reports BSS.

It was also a maiden int'l series victory for the Bangladesh eve football team in their home soil.

Malaysia staged a brilliant fight back in this match. After the first match defeat, Malaysian coach told to work on defence of his team. Its reflection has been seen in the field. Malaysia has adopted a defensive strategy and Bangladesh did not break the stalemate of the match.