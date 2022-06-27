Bangladesh women’s football team win series against Malaysia

It was much better performance by the visitors in the second match compared to the first one as they kept their tent unhurt denying Bangladesh's number of scoring opportunities in the whole proceeding.
After a thumping 6-0 drubbing over Malaysian in the first match, it was presumed that that Sabina and Co. will repeat their same performance in the second match, but Malaysia played much better football and could not concede any goal. Credit must goes to Malaysian custodian who was superb under the bar foiling Bangladesh number of scoring opportunities.
Bangladesh launched series of attacks in the beginning of the match and they maintained it till the final whistle. Though Bangladesh was deprived of goals due to lack of proper finishing, but did not forget to entertain the crowds who came to the stadium to support the women’s team.