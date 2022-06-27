Football

FIFA international friendly series

Bangladesh women’s football team win series against Malaysia

Prothom Alo English Desk
Bangladesh women's football team won the two-match FIFA tier-1 Int'l Friendly series 1-0 after playing out to a goalless draw with visiting Malaysian women's football team in the second and penultimate match on Sunday at the Birshreshtha Shaheed Sepoy Mohammad Mostafa Kamal Stadium in the city's Kamlapur, reports BSS.

It was also a maiden int'l series victory for the Bangladesh eve football team in their home soil.

Malaysia staged a brilliant fight back in this match. After the first match defeat, Malaysian coach told to work on defence of his team. Its reflection has been seen in the field. Malaysia has adopted a defensive strategy and Bangladesh did not break the stalemate of the match.

It was much better performance by the visitors in the second match compared to the first one as they kept their tent unhurt denying Bangladesh's number of scoring opportunities in the whole proceeding.

After a thumping 6-0 drubbing over Malaysian in the first match, it was presumed that that Sabina and Co. will repeat their same performance in the second match, but Malaysia played much better football and could not concede any goal. Credit must goes to Malaysian custodian who was superb under the bar foiling Bangladesh number of scoring opportunities.

Bangladesh launched series of attacks in the beginning of the match and they maintained it till the final whistle. Though Bangladesh was deprived of goals due to lack of proper finishing, but did not forget to entertain the crowds who came to the stadium to support the women’s team.

