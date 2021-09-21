Barca held at home by Granada as pressure cranks up on Koeman

Ronald Koeman's position as Barcelona coach became even more fragile on Monday as Ronald Araujo's late header was only enough to rescue a 1-1 draw at home to struggling Granada.

Granada were ahead inside two minutes and while Araujo's equaliser gave Barca a dramatic finish at Camp Nou, the whistles from the home fans at the final whistle indicated a point was far from enough.

Barca have now won only two of their opening five games of the season and Koeman's future looks increasingly uncertain, particularly on the back of last week's 3-0 drubbing at home to Bayern Munich.