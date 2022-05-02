Barcelona see off Mallorca to retake second in La Liga

Barca thought they had added a third in the 73rd minute, but Ferran Torres’ effort after a desperate goalmouth scramble was ruled out for an offside earlier in the move.

There was more to cheer for the home fans shortly afterwards as Ansu Fati came off the bench to make his first appearance since suffering a hamstring injury in January.

“He’s a special player. His goalscoring sense is remarkable,” said Xavi of the 19-year-old.

“In training it’s raining goals. He needs to be in the box, that’s why I brought him in as a centre-forward, and also because he still lacks a bit of rhythm to play on the wing.

“But his return is great news for Barcelona.”

Mallorca ensured that their opponents would at least endure a nervy finale to the match, as Antonio Raillo pulled one back with 11 minutes remaining.

But Barcelona held on, leaving Mallorca only one point ahead of 18th-placed Granada, who drew 1-1 with Celta Vigo, in the fight to beat the drop.

Earlier, Real Sociedad suffered a blow in their bid to qualify for next season’s Champions League, as Radamel Falcao grabbed Rayo Vallecano a 1-1 draw.