Bashundhara Kings beat Police

Two dramatic goals in five minutes enabled league leader Bashundhara Kings to maintain their unbeaten record in the 13-team Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) beating Bangladesh Police FC by 2-0 goals at the Bangabandhu National Stadium on Tuesday, reports UNB.

Earlier, title aspirants Bashundhara Kings made a flying start in the second phase opener outplaying Uttar Baridhara Club by 6-0 goals.

After a long time, two local stars -- Towhidul Alam Sabuz and Topu Barman-- guided the Kings towards victory, despite the presence of Brazilian and Argentine star players, scoring two dramatic goals in a span of only four minutes.