Bashundhara Kings beat Police

Two dramatic goals in five minutes enabled league leader Bashundhara Kings to maintain their unbeaten record in the 13-team Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) beating Bangladesh Police FC by 2-0 goals at the Bangabandhu National Stadium on Tuesday, reports UNB.
Earlier, title aspirants Bashundhara Kings made a flying start in the second phase opener outplaying Uttar Baridhara Club by 6-0 goals.
After a long time, two local stars -- Towhidul Alam Sabuz and Topu Barman-- guided the Kings towards victory, despite the presence of Brazilian and Argentine star players, scoring two dramatic goals in a span of only four minutes.
After a barren first half, national forward Towhidul Alam Sabuz put the Kings ahead in the 58th minute by a good header, utilising a cross of Brazilian player Robson Robinho (1-0).
National defender Topu Barman sealed the fate of the match scoring the second goal in the 62nd minute, also by a header, utilising a corner of another Brazilian footballer Fernandes (2-0).
Earlier in the 16th minute, Police goalkeeper Himel deprived the Kings from goal foiling a penalty, taken by Robinho.
With the day's 13th win, the Kings poised for their 2nd league title as they comfortably dominated the league with unbeaten record securing 40 points from 14 matches, eleven points ahead of their nearest rivals.
Bangladesh Police remained at 9th place with 13 points from 14 matches in the point table.