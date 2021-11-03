Bayern reach last 16 as 100-man Lewandowski hits hat-trick

Bayern's fourth straight win in Europe guarantees them a last 16 place with two group games left as they hold a six-point lead at the top of Group E.

This was Julian Nagelsmann's first game back on the Bayern bench as the head coach missed the previous four games after testing positive for Covid-19.

"Overall, that was an unbelievably good game from us, better than in the last few weeks," said Nagelsmann, referring to last week's shock 5-0 thrashing at Moenchengladbach in the German Cup.

"It's nice not to have to watch it on TV.