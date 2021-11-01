Bayern rebound from cup humiliation by hitting five in Berlin

Robert Lewandowski netted twice as Bayern Munich responded to their German Cup disaster in midweek with a 5-2 win over Union Berlin on Saturday to stay top of the Bundesliga.

Three days after being thrashed 5-0 at Moenchengladbach in the second round of the cup, Bayern bounced back with two quick goals as Lewandowski converted an early penalty, and then drilled home a free-kick.

"It's annoying that we conceded two goals, but we are happy to have shown a response," said Bayern captain Manuel Neuer.