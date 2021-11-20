Bayern suffer 'bitter' defeat at Augsburg

Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich crashed to a shock 2-1 defeat at strugglers Augsburg on Friday without Germany midfielder Joshua Kimmich, who is back in quarantine after contact with someone who tested positive for Covid-19.

Goals by Mads Pedersen and Andre Hahn put Augsburg 2-0 up and although Robert Lewandowski claimed his 14th goal in 12 league games, it was not enough to rescue Bayern.

"We deserve to fall behind in the first half," Thomas Mueller told DAZN after his 600th appearance for Bayern ended in disappointment.