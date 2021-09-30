Beleaguered Barcelona thumped by Benfica

Nunez's double and a smart finish from Rafa Silva consigned Koeman's team to a second consecutive 3-0 loss in Group E, after they were thrashed by the same scoreline at the hands of Bayern Munich earlier this month.

Koeman's tactics will again come under scrutiny, with Gerard Pique substituted after just 33 minutes, seemingly to avoid picking up another yellow card, only for Eric Garcia to be sent off late on for a second booking.

Frenkie de Jong, Barcelona's most creative player for the first half an hour, was also shifted into central defence to replace the departing Pique.