Benzema brace has Ancelotti’s Real off to a flier

A brace from French veteran striker Karim Benzema got Real Madrid off to a flier in La Liga Saturday, his double laying the foundation for a 4-1 victory at Alaves to leave Carlo Ancelotti celebrating the start of his second spell in charge with a victory.

Eternal rivals Barcelona may have lost Lionel Messi but Real themselves are in a period of transition having seen Zinedine Zidane step down as coach and central defensive linchpins Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane head for Messi’s PSG and Manchester United respectively.