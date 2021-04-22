Benzema scores twice as Real Madrid cast aside Cadiz

Madrid president Florentino Perez was the only owner from the European Super League's 12 founding clubs to speak publicly about the competition following its remarkable launch on Sunday night.

And despite 10 of the 12 pulling out in the face of anger and opposition from all sides of the game, Real Madrid was still officially part of the breakaway tournament when the players kicked off on Wednesday night.

La Liga sought to capitalise on the momentum towards reform, with the slogan “Earn it! On the pitch” projected for television viewers across the stand where the virtual fans would usually be.

Cadiz players wore t-shirts in the warm-up that read “Super League? Football is for everyone”.

Cadiz, who drop to 13th in the table, are a shining example of what sporting merit looks like, back in the top flight for the first time in 15 years and probably already safe, with nine points between them and the bottom three.

They even beat Real Madrid away from home in October.