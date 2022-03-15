Benzema scores twice but limps off as Real extend lead

Karim Benzema became the highest French goalscorer in history on Monday after his double gave Real Madrid a 3-0 win over Mallorca, sending them 10 points clear at the top of La Liga.

But the Frenchman had to go off late on with what looked like an injury in his lower left leg, giving Madrid a serious headache before Sunday's Clasico against Barcelona.

Vinicius Junior, who opened the scoring, and Rodrygo also suffered problems in the second half.

"We will look at it in the next few days," said Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti.

"They don't seem like very serious things. Rodrygo was a knock, Mendy has felt something in his adductor and Karim, after a jump, didn't feel good. We'll see if they can recover for Sunday."

Benzema's absence for the game at the Santiago Bernabeu would come as a serious blow to Madrid, after the striker continued his scintillating recent run with two more goals at Son Moix.