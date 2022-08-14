‘Rock bottom’: Former players tear into Man Utd

Manchester United came in for heavy criticism from former players after they crashed to a chastening 4-0 defeat by Brentford in the Premier League on Saturday, their second loss in as many league games under new boss Erik ten Hag.

The result left United bottom of the table as Dutchman Ten Hag became the first manager since John Chapman in 1921 to lose his opening two games in charge of the club.

BBC pundit Chris Sutton said United had “hit rock bottom” while his former strike partner Alan Shearer put down the debacle to years of mismanagement at Old Trafford.