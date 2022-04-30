Boehly consortium to be named as preferred bidder for Chelsea: Reports

A consortium led by Los Angeles Dodgers co-owner Todd Boehly will be named as the preferred bidder to buy Chelsea, according to British media reports on Friday.

Chelsea's Russian owner Roman Abramovich put the Premier League club up for sale just before being sanctioned by the British government after the invasion of Ukraine.

The protracted bidding process is now believed to be close to a conclusion, with New York bank the Raine Group -- handling the sale for Abramovich -- reportedly picking Boehly's group as the front runners.