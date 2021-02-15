BPL Football 9th round begins Tuesday

The ninth round of the 13-team Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) Football will begin on Tuesday at different venues across the country.

League leader Bashundhara Kings will play Arambagh KS at 3pm at the Shaheed Dhirendranath Dutta Stadium in Cumilla.

And Dhaka Abahani will encounter Saif Sporting Club at 3:30pm at the Bangabandhu National Stadium in Dhaka while Sheikh Jamal DC will face Uttar Baridhara Club at 6pm at the same venue on Tuesday.

Bashundhara Kings has so far dominated the league with an unbeaten run, securing 22 points.

Six times champions Dhaka Abahani followed the leader, collecting 18 points. Also, Sheikh Jamal SC bagged 17 points and Sheikh Russel 16 points.

Failing to earn any point from seven matches, Arambagh KS remained at the bottom of the 13-team league table.

BPL standings after 8th round

Teams

MP

W

D

L

GF

GA

GD

Pts

1

Bashundhara Kings

8

7

1

0

16

2

+14

22

2

Dhaka Abahani

8

5

3

0

17

6

+11

18

3

Sheikh Jamal DC

7

5

2

0

19

8

+11

17

4

Sheikh Russel KC

8

5

1

2

13

8

+5

16

5

Saif SC

7

4

1

2

12

10

+2

13

6

Dhaka Mohammedan

8

3

3

2

12

11

+1

12

7

Chittagong Abahani

8

2

3

3

9

10

-1

9

8

Bangladesh Police

7

2

2

3

8

8

+0

8

9

Rahmatgonj MFS

7

2

2

3

6

7

-1

8

10

Uttar Baridhara

7

0

4

3

8

13

-5

4

11

Muktijoddha SKC

7

1

1

5

5

13

-8

4

12

Brothers Union

7

0

1

6

6

15

-9

1

13

Arambagh KS

7

0

0

7

2

22

-20

0