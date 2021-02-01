BPL Football: Kings maintain solo lead outplaying Mohammedan 4-1

Federation Cup champions Bashundhara Kings maintained their solo lead in the 13-team Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) Football outplaying Dhaka Mohammedan SC by 4-1 goals at the Shaheed Dhirendranath Dutta Stadium in Cumilla on Monday
In the match, all the five goals were scored by foreign booters-- Argentine forward Raul Becerra struck twice while two Brazilian booters Robson Robinho and Jonathon Fernandes scored one goal each for the Kings while Nigerian midfielder Mohammed Abiola Nurat netted the face-saving goal for traditional black and whites Mohammedans.
Raul Oscar Becerra scored twice in the 9th and 81st minute while Robson Robinho and Jonathon Fernandes added two more goals for the Kings in the 45th and 50th minutes respectively.
Abiola Nurat netted the lone goal for the Mohammedan SC in the 22nd minute.
With the day's well-merited victory, Bashundhara Kings also maintained their all-win record in the league securing full 15 points from straight five matches while Mohammedan SC remained at the 8th slot with their previous credit of five points from five outings.
In the day's other match, six times champions Dhaka Abahani Ltd miserably dropped points in the 2nd consecutive matche after playing 1-1 draw with minnow Chittagong Abahani Ltd at the Bangabandu National Stadium (BNS) on Monday.
Dhaka Abahani dropped first point in the league against their arch-rivals Dhaka Mohammedan SC in the last match which ended in a 2-2 draw in Cumilla.
Despite losing points in two successive matches, the popular sky-blue Dhanmondi outfit Abahani remained at the second slot in the league table collecting 11 points from five matches, four points behind the league leader Kings.
Chittagong Abahani were in the 6th place in the table with seven points from five matches.
Like the day's first match, two foreign footballers scored the goals for each side.
Brazilian forward Francisco Torres put Dhaka Abahani ahead in the 32nd minute from a penalty (1-0) while another Brazilian booter Nixon Brizolara restored the parity for Ctg Abahani, also from a penalty in the added time of the first half (1-1).
Three times champions Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club will play Saif Sporting Club in the remaining 5th round match on Tuesday at 4pm at BNS.