Football

BPL Football to resume Wednesday

Prothom Alo English Desk
Dhaka
default-image

The remaining matches of the country's most prestigious soccer meet, the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) Football' 2020-21, will resume in Dhaka on Wednesday, reports new agency UNB.

Earlier, Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) postponed the league temporarily from 2 July due to continuous rainfall, unplayable condition of grounds and for the countrywide strict restriction imposed by the government to curb the transmission of the coronavirus.

Advertisement

Due to the existing Covid-19 situation in the country, all the BPL matches will now be held at two venues in Dhaka. They are - Banglabandhu National Stadium and Fortis Football Club ground in Badda.

On the resuming day, Sheikh Russel KC will play Muktijoddha Sangsad KC at 4.00pm at the Banglabandhu National Stadium.

Advertisement

On Thursday, Sheikh Jamal DC will take on Saif Sporting Club at the same time at the same venue.

Only two matches will be played at the new venue of Fortis FC ground before Eid-ul-Azha. Rahmatganj MFS will face Bangladesh Police on 17 July and Saif SC will play against Arambagh KS on 19 July.

The league will resume on 23 July after a three day break for Eid festival.

Star studded Bashundhara Kings poise for their second league crown as they are comfortably dominated the league table as lone unbeaten team securing 49 points from 17 matches, 13 points ahead of their nearest rivals Dhaka Abahani Ltd. Abahani bagged 36 points from 17 matches.

Read more from Football
Advertisement