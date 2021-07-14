BPL Football to resume Wednesday

Due to the existing Covid-19 situation in the country, all the BPL matches will now be held at two venues in Dhaka. They are - Banglabandhu National Stadium and Fortis Football Club ground in Badda.
On the resuming day, Sheikh Russel KC will play Muktijoddha Sangsad KC at 4.00pm at the Banglabandhu National Stadium.
On Thursday, Sheikh Jamal DC will take on Saif Sporting Club at the same time at the same venue.
Only two matches will be played at the new venue of Fortis FC ground before Eid-ul-Azha. Rahmatganj MFS will face Bangladesh Police on 17 July and Saif SC will play against Arambagh KS on 19 July.
The league will resume on 23 July after a three day break for Eid festival.
Star studded Bashundhara Kings poise for their second league crown as they are comfortably dominated the league table as lone unbeaten team securing 49 points from 17 matches, 13 points ahead of their nearest rivals Dhaka Abahani Ltd. Abahani bagged 36 points from 17 matches.