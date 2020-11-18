Brazil beat Uruguay as Cavani sent off

First-half goals from Arthur and Richarlison helped Brazil to a 2-0 win over Uruguay, who had Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani sent off in their 2022 World Cup qualifier on Tuesday.

Five-time world champions Brazil were fortunate to be two goals up at half time in Montevideo after Uruguay had hit the woodwork twice at either end of the half.

The victory left Brazil on top of South America's qualifying standings on 12 points with four wins from four games. Uruguay have six points from four matches.

The win also extended Brazil's long reign of dominance over the Celeste, who have not beaten their fierce rivals since 2001.