Brazil striker Robinho's 9-year rape conviction upheld

AFP
Milan
Veteran Brazil international striker Robinho
Veteran Brazil international striker RobinhoReuters

Veteran Brazil international striker Robinho on Thursday had a nine-year sentence for the rape of a young woman upheld by a court in Italy.

Judges of the Milan Court of Appeal confirmed the sentence for both Robinho and one of his friends for group sexual violence dating back to January 2013.

Robinho was playing for AC Milan at the time of the attack and was tried in absentia in November 2017.

Advertisement

The pair were among a group of six men accused of taking part in the gang rape of a 22-year-old Albanian woman in a Milan nightclub.

They were both ordered to jointly pay the woman damages of 60,000 euros ($73,000).

The case against the four other accused has been suspended.

Robinho, 36, who has denied the charges, has the right to again appeal the sentence within 90 days.

Robinho was forced to pull out of a move back to his first club Santos last October amid pressure brought to bear on the Brazilian club by sponsors.

Television channel Globo Sports released excerpts of a recording Italian prosecutors used to secure their conviction, in which the player purportedly says, "I'm laughing because I don't care. The woman was completely drunk. She doesn't even know what happened."

Robinho started his career at Santos in 2002 and joined Real Madrid in 2005, then going on to play for Manchester City from 2008 to 2010, and Milan for four years until 2014.

He also played in China with Guangzhou Evergrande, Atletico Mineiro in Spain and Turkish club Istanbul Basaksehir.

He has 100 Brazil caps and 28 goals for his country.

Advertisement

More News

Paolo Rossi, 1982 World Cup hero passes away

Italian forward Paolo Rossi jubilates after scoring the first goal for his team during the World Cup semifinal soccer match against Poland on 08 July 1982 in Barcelona. Rossi scored another goal as Italy defeated Poland 2-0 to advance to the final. Photo: AFP

Ronaldo scores twice as Juve crush Messi’s troubled Barcelona

Ronaldo scores twice as Juve crush Messi’s troubled Barcelona

‘Unhappy’ Pogba wants to leave Manchester United: agent

Manchester United’s Paul Pogba reacts after his penalty is saved by Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Rui Patricio in a match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Manchester United in Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, Britain on Monday. Photo: Reuters

Spurs back on top as Son and Kane sink Arsenal

Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane celebrates scoring their second goal with Son Heung-min reports Arsenal