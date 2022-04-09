Business as usual for Liverpool in Man City showdown: Klopp

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said Sunday's top-of-the-table Premier League clash with Manchester City will be no different from any other match and the German does not expect champions City to be under more pressure.

The match at the Etihad Stadium will likely play a key role in deciding the fate of the title race as a City victory would give them a four-point lead with seven games left, while Liverpool would overtake their rivals with a win.