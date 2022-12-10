Beating Brazil is 'best feeling ever': Croatia's Sosa

Croatia defender Borna Sosa said beating Brazil was the "best feeling ever" after his team dumped the five-time champions out of the World Cup to reach the semi-finals in Qatar.

The game went to penalties after a 1-1 draw and Croatia won the shootout 4-2.

"There were a lot of emotions, a lot of happy tears there," Sosa said.

"We are really showing many, many (good) results with our country. Nobody expects this, nobody believes in us, never, so that's why it's really emotional when you achieve things like this, when you beat Brazil.