Bangladesh men’s football team to play hosts Nepal Tuesday

Bangladesh will play their Himalayan rivals fresh of their 1-0 win over Cambodia in a FIFA friendly in the Cambodian capital Phnom Penh last Thursday.
Earlier this month, the women’s team made history in Nepal by winning their maiden SAFF Women’s Championship title. Now, it’s turn of the men’s team to wave the Bangladesh flag in Kathmandu.
Ahead of Tuesday’s match, Bangladesh team held a gym and swimming session at the team hotel on Monday from 11.30am to 12:30pm.
Bangladesh captain Jamal Bhuyan and Spanish head coach Javier Cabrera addressed a pre-match press conference at 3:00pm before their final practice session on Monday, which ran from 4:30pm to 6:00pm at the Army Sports ground in Kathmandu.