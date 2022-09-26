Football

Bangladesh men’s football team to play hosts Nepal Tuesday

Prothom Alo English Desk
Dhaka
Bangladesh men's football team captain Jamal Bhuyan (L) and head coach Javier Cabrera pose for a photo in Kathmandu, Nepal on 26 September, 2022
Bangladesh men's football team captain Jamal Bhuyan (L) and head coach Javier Cabrera pose for a photo in Kathmandu, Nepal on 26 September, 2022UNB

Bangladesh men's Football team will play hosts Nepal in a bid to win their second straight FIFA friendly match on Tuesday.

The match will kick off at 5:45pm Bangladesh Standard Time and will be played at the Dasarath Rangasala Stadium in Kathmandu, reports news agency UNB.

Bangladesh will play their Himalayan rivals fresh of their 1-0 win over Cambodia in a FIFA friendly in the Cambodian capital Phnom Penh last Thursday.

Earlier this month, the women’s team made history in Nepal by winning their maiden SAFF Women’s Championship title. Now, it’s turn of the men’s team to wave the Bangladesh flag in Kathmandu.

Ahead of Tuesday’s match, Bangladesh team held a gym and swimming session at the team hotel on Monday from 11.30am to 12:30pm.

Bangladesh captain Jamal Bhuyan and Spanish head coach Javier Cabrera addressed a pre-match press conference at 3:00pm before their final practice session on Monday, which ran from 4:30pm to 6:00pm at the Army Sports ground in Kathmandu.

Read more from Football
Post Comment