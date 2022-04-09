Chelsea need to wake up and overcome slump: Thomas Tuchel

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel said his side had not been playing at their highest level since returning from the international break, adding that they needed to wake up if they are to turn around their slump in form.

The reigning European champions were beaten 3-1 by Real Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final on Wednesday, after a 4-1 Premier League thrashing by Brentford last weekend.

Chelsea, third in the league on 59 points after 29 matches, travel to 12th-placed Southampton on Saturday.