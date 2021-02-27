City's Guardiola is the Heston Blumenthal of football: Moyes

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is the "Heston Blumenthal of football" according to West Ham United boss David Moyes, who takes his high-flying side to the Etihad Stadium on Saturday looking to cook up a shock against the Premier League leaders.

British celebrity chef Blumenthal is well known for his creative concoctions, which include unusual culinary delights like snail porridge and bacon and egg flavoured ice cream.

Spaniard Guardiola is also innovative in his profession, giving a virtual free role to Portuguese full-back Joao Cancelo to maraud into midfield and cause havoc for opposing defences.

"I might draw a really bad analogy here," 57-year-old Scot Moyes told British media on Friday. "Heston Blumenthal, who mixes chocolate with eggs or something stupid and outrageous. Pep is nearly the Heston Blumenthal of football.

"He does things where you think 'that is never going to work, that's not going to taste right or look good'.