Colombia’s shoot-out hero Ospina takes them to semis

Goalkeeper David Ospina was the hero as Colombia beat Uruguay on penalties in Brasilia on Saturday to reach the Copa America semi-finals.

Ospina saved two spot-kicks in the shoot-out on the day he earned his 112th Colombian cap, moving clear of the previous national record he shared with the iconic Carlos Valderrama.

There was little to report in a drab 0-0 draw over the regulation 90 minutes before the quarter-final tie went straight to penalties.