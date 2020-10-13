Cristiano Ronaldo tests positive for COVID-19

Reuters
Lisbon
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo during UEFA Nations League match against France at Stade De France, Paris, France on 11 October 2020
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo during UEFA Nations League match against France at Stade De France, Paris, France on 11 October 2020 Reuters

Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo has tested positive for COVID-19, Portugal’s Football Federation said in a statement on its website on Tuesday.

The 35-year-old Juventus striker will miss Wednesday’s UEFA Nations League game against Sweden but is “well, has no symptoms and is in isolation”, the federation said.

The federation added that the rest of the Portugal squad had undergone tests as a result of Ronaldo’s positive, but that they had all tested negative and would be available for the Sweden match.

Five-times world player of the year Ronaldo appeared in his side’s 0-0 draw away to France in the Nations League on Sunday and Wednesday’s 0-0 draw in a friendly at home to Spain.

He will now be doubtful for Juve’s Serie A trip to Crotone on Saturday and their Champions League group stage opening game away to Dynamo Kiev next Tuesday.

