Messi keen on rejoining Barcelona, says father

Lionel Messi, who last week played his last game for Paris Saint Germain, is open to making a return to LaLiga side Barcelona, the Argentine forward’s father said on Monday.

Barca were forced to let their talisman leave in 2021 because his high wages coupled with strict LaLiga financial rules could have jeopardised the club’s future.

Messi, who joined Barcelona’s youth set-up aged 13 and went on to become the club’s all-time top scorer and appearance maker with 672 goals in 778 games in all competitions, moved to PSG as a free agent on a two-year contract.