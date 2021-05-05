Dhaka Abahani outplay Brothers, return to winning run

Six-time champion Dhaka Abahani Ltd returned to their winning run in the second phase of the 13-team Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) Football tournament outplaying Brothers Union by 5-2 goals at the Bangabandhu National Stadium on Tuesday.

Abahani, who miserably split points with Bangladesh Police FC in 2-2 affairs in their second phase opener, clearly dominated the first half by 3-0 goals against Brothers Union, reports UNB.

Nigerian recruit Sunday Chizoba (22nd minute), defender Nasir Chowdhury (40th minute), Jewel Rana (44th minute) scored one goal each for Abahani in the first half.