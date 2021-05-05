Dhaka Abahani outplay Brothers, return to winning run

Six-time champion Dhaka Abahani Ltd returned to their winning run in the second phase of the 13-team Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) Football tournament outplaying Brothers Union by 5-2 goals at the Bangabandhu National Stadium on Tuesday.
Abahani, who miserably split points with Bangladesh Police FC in 2-2 affairs in their second phase opener, clearly dominated the first half by 3-0 goals against Brothers Union, reports UNB.
Nigerian recruit Sunday Chizoba (22nd minute), defender Nasir Chowdhury (40th minute), Jewel Rana (44th minute) scored one goal each for Abahani in the first half.
Haitian forward Kervens Belfort (62nd minute) and Rubel Miya (79th minute) scored one goal each in the second half to secure the victory.
Nigerian footballer Magalan Ugochukwu Awala netted both the goals for Brothers Union at 77th minute and extra time.
Despite the day's comfortable victory, Abahani remained at the third place in the league table with 29 points from 14 matches while Brothers Union are struggling to avoid relegation with five points from 14 encounters.
Star-studded Bashundhara Kings already poised for their second league title as they comfortably dominated the league with an unbeaten record securing 37 points from 13 matches while three times champion Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club followed the leader distantly with 29 points from 13 matches.